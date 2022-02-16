Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

