Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.
Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
