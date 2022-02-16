Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $16.91 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.