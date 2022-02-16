Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $16.91 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
