Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.47

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.47 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 37.30 ($0.50). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 37.55 ($0.51), with a volume of 443,480 shares changing hands.

FOXT has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.95) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.95) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.77 million and a PE ratio of -75.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.47.

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 29,860 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,541.20 ($16,970.50).

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

