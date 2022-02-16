Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.30.

ZEN opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $159.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,672 shares of company stock worth $11,157,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

