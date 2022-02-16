Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BITGF opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. Biotage AB has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $31.08.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

