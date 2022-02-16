Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BITGF opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. Biotage AB has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $31.08.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
