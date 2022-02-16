OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.05

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.05 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.75 ($0.15). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 45,000 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The company has a market cap of £43.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.72.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile (LON:OPG)
