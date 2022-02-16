GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 103.20 ($1.40). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.39), with a volume of 1,807,114 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 46.14 and a quick ratio of 46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £909.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

