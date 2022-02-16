Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Rises By 100.0%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.34. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

