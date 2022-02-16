Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 103.9% in January

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DOMA opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Doma has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter worth $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,709,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

