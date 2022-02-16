Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 101.7% in January

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Recruit stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Recruit has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.
Recruit Company Profile
