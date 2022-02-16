Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 101.7% in January

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Recruit stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Recruit has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.