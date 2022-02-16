Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sealed Air.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 62,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.02.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

