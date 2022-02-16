First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma reported earnings of ($3.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Wave BioPharma.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FWBI shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $243,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

