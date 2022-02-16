C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CFFI opened at $50.56 on Monday. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.