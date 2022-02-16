C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of CFFI opened at $50.56 on Monday. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
