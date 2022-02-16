Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Hold

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

