Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($147.73) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 160.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.19 ($161.58).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €49.82 ($56.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.69. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($161.31).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

