Himax Technologies (HIMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.08. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

