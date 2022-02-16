Truist Financial Weighs in on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

PAG stock opened at $100.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

