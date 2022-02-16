Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Macro Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$110.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.70 million.

Macro Enterprises stock opened at C$3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$123.51 million and a P/E ratio of -39.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.79. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$2.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.95.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

