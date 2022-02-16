Evolent Health (EVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:EVH opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,020 shares of company stock worth $1,205,971. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.
