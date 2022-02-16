Micron Technology, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Micron Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

