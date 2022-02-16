Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

CTRA opened at $22.92 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,610. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

