Barclays Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $65.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.09% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM opened at $44.80 on Monday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.