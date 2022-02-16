Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.67%.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of EQT by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,509,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

