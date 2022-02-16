Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ITT Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

ITT stock opened at $88.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ITT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,909,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ITT by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in ITT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ITT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.