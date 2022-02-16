Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $19.61 on Monday. Legrand has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

