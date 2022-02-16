Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPXGF. upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Cineplex alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.