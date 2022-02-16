Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.