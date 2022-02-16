Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$39.00

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.