Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Underperform

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €22.70 ($25.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GASNY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

GASNY opened at $5.48 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.