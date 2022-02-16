Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) vs. Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Head to Head Contrast

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Q2 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Q2 has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumo Logic has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Q2 and Sumo Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sumo Logic 0 5 3 0 2.38

Q2 currently has a consensus target price of $113.63, suggesting a potential upside of 71.64%. Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 71.35%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Sumo Logic.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -26.31% -6.59% -2.89% Sumo Logic -48.16% -22.07% -16.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q2 and Sumo Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $402.75 million 9.34 -$137.62 million ($2.24) -29.55 Sumo Logic $202.64 million 6.98 -$80.30 million ($1.04) -12.13

Sumo Logic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumo Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Q2 beats Sumo Logic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

