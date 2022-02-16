Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post sales of $721.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $743.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.40 million. Viasat posted sales of $595.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

A number of analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of VSAT opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Viasat by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

