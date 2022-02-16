Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the January 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NID opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,952,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,565,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 222,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.