Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the January 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NID opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
