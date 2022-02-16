Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Grows By 113.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $53.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

