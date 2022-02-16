Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 109.7% in January

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the January 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
