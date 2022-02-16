Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 109.7% in January

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the January 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.