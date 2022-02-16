SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.35. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 6,163 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.