International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 670.18 ($9.07). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.80), with a volume of 32,079 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 690.50. The stock has a market cap of £267.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 684 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($13,883.63).

International Biotechnology Trust plc

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

