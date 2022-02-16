Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.41

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.41 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 309.30 ($4.19). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 308.70 ($4.18), with a volume of 6,533,782 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.47) to GBX 325 ($4.40) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.47) to GBX 325 ($4.40) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.99) to GBX 307 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.43 ($4.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 292.41. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

