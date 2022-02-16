Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.30. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 66,243 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$314.17 million and a P/E ratio of 113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.43.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

