AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $102.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AstroNova by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

