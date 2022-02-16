Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ ASND opened at $122.59 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,611,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.