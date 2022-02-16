Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.98 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.33.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
