Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.98 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

