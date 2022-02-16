$29.79 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report $29.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.89 million and the lowest is $29.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $145.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,279,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

