Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Raised to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

BRKR stock opened at $66.87 on Monday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

