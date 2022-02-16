Brokers Offer Predictions for Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $450,072.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

