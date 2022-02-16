Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

