Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,351 shares of company stock worth $290,776 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

