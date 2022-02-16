Analysts Offer Predictions for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $17.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $16.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $17.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $20.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $18.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $20.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $23.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $82.47 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$772.14.

FFH opened at C$651.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$616.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$567.83. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$493.00 and a one year high of C$700.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $12.781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

In other news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.