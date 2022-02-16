Analysts Set Expectations for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

WTW has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $222.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $199.78 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

