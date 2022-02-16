Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BIOVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

