Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPTX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $136.14.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,495,000 after purchasing an additional 706,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

