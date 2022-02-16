Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “
Shares of PAM opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
