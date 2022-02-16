Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of PAM opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Aviva Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

